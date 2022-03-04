Airbnb joins Western corporate shutdowns in Russia

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 04 2022, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 19:42 ist
Airbnb, which is recovering from a pandemic-induced lull, has forecast bumper first-quarter results on strong demand in the United States and longer stays by guests. Credit: Reuters Photo

Home rental company Airbnb Inc on Thursday became the latest big global firm to halt operations in Russia as Western sanctions build against Moscow for invading Ukraine.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky tweeted the suspension, which also includes Russian ally Belarus. It aligns his company with other major Western names including General Motors Co , Boeing Co and Alphabet Inc's Google.

"People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine they don't intend to stay in just to help Hosts," Chesky added, noting a way some outsiders have found to send financial support to Ukrainians.

Airbnb, which is recovering from a pandemic-induced lull, has forecast bumper first-quarter results on strong demand in the United States and longer stays by guests.

It did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the suspensions in Russia and Belarus. Europe, the Middle East and Africa is Airbnb's second-biggest market after North America.

Shares of the short-term home rental company were down 1.4% before the bell.

Airbnb said on Monday its non-profit arm would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine. 

Airbnb
Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sanctions
World news

