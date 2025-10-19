<p>India is facing a sharp rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and heart ailments. This shift, known as the nutrition transition, is largely driven by our changing diets and lifestyle. Recent studies reveal that NCDs account for more than 60 per cent of all deaths in India. </p><p>A landmark Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR–INDIAB) survey, covering over 1.2 lakh adults in the country reported a prevalence of type-2 diabetes and prediabetes of 11.4 per cent and 15.3 per cent. </p><p>The study found that the average Indian gets 62 per cent of daily calories from refined carbohydrate, mainly from white rice, milled wheat and added sugars. Protein intake remains low-plant sources (nine per cent), dairy (two per cent) and minimal animal protein (one per cent).</p><p><strong>High intake of sugar, oil</strong></p><p>Added sugar consumption exceeded recommended five per cent of daily calories in most states, while saturated fat recommendation (< seven per cent) was also above safe limits. High consumption of ghee, palm oil and coconut oil, further compounds the issue. </p>.<p>The ICMR-INDIAB report notes that replacing even five per cent of carbohydrate with five per cent protein from plant, dairy, egg or fish sources was associated with lower likelihood of type 2 diabetes and prediabetes.</p>.<p>However it did not assess the potential benefits of replacing refined carbohydrate with intact whole grains, fruits/vegetables or fibre-rich food is known to lower the risk of NCDs. In India, most whole grains are consumed as milled flour for chapati/roti. Milling reduces the grain size and increases the glycemic index to the levels of refined wheat or white rice. A carbohydrate-dominant diet, especially one high in refined grains, tends to increase sweet and fatty food cravings.</p>.<p>It’s important to note that a healthier diet isn’t about giving up traditional foods. Mixing millets with rice, using homemade spices for flavour and adding a spoon of ghee at the end of cooking can preserve traditional flavours while improving nutrition. </p>.<p>(The author is a consultant dietician and diabetes educator.)</p>