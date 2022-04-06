Airlines body sees higher fares after energy price spike

Airlines body sees higher fares after energy price hike

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 06 2022, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 18:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Airlines will pass on rising oil prices to passengers through higher fares relatively quickly, but the spike in energy costs will worsen the industry's overall outlook in 2022, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a regular news briefing after JetBlue launched a counter-bid for US budget carrier Spirit Airlines, Director General Willie Walsh also said he saw further scope for consolidation in the United States.

Airlines
Oil prices
Business News
IATA

