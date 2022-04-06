Airlines body sees higher fares after energy price spike

Airlines will pass on rising oil prices to passengers through higher fares relatively quickly, but the spike in energy costs will worsen the industry's overall outlook in 2022, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a regular news briefing after JetBlue launched a counter-bid for US budget carrier Spirit Airlines, Director General Willie Walsh also said he saw further scope for consolidation in the United States.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn
Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?
The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv
Russian cinema in turmoil as Hollywood pulls out
Is Picasso being cancelled?
Ishan says he marvels at Dhoni's cricketing acumen
Ghost nets, the scourge of Olive Ridley turtles
Frazer Town's food stalls slowly bounce back post break
For a honking-free, silent Cubbon Park
Paris-artist sprays 'smiles and humanity' on Kyiv walls