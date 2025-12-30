Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bihar minister's appointment as assistant professor stalled

The 56-year-old minister was one of the 274 candidates shortlisted last year for the appointment as assistant professor in political science.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 11:41 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsBiharprofessor

Follow us on :

Follow Us