Airtel Business CEO Ajaya Chitkara quits

Following the resignation, Bharti Airtel has restructured leadership in the enterprise arm by dividing it into three segments.

  Jun 26 2023, 19:09 ist
The Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, has resigned from the company, according to a filing.

"Ajay Chitkara, CEO Airtel Business, has decided to move on from Airtel. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023," Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Business will now operate as three businesses and channel segments – Global business, led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers, led by Ashish Arora, the company said.

"Airtel Business is a jewel in our overall portfolio and presents an exciting growth opportunity going forward. I am looking forward to working closely with Vani, Ganesh and Ashish to help scale this business. I also want to acknowledge Ajay's contributions. In his 23 long years with Airtel Ajay has delivered significant impact," Bharti Airtel MD and CEO Gopal Vittal said.

