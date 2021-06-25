Alliance Air to fly daily between Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Alliance Air announces daily flights between Bengaluru & Hyderabad from July 12

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 15:55 ist
Alliance Air aircraft. Credit: PTI Photo

Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, on Friday announced daily direct flight operations from Bengaluru to Hyderabad & back effective July 12.

Flight 9I 517 will depart Bengaluru at 6.45 PM and arrive in Hyderabad at 8.15 PM.

Flight 9I 518 will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10 PM, it said in a statement.

Alliance Air
Bengaluru
Hyderabad

