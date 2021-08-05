Amazon delays US office return until next year

Amazon delays US office return until next year

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 22:18 ist
Amazon. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it would not expect US corporate employees to return to the office until next year, according to an internal note seen by Reuters.

The world's largest online retailer is extending its work-from-home period to Jan. 3, 2022, from its earlier guidance of Sept. 7 for the United States and other countries it did not name, the note said. Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Amazon
Covid-19
Coronavirus
United States

