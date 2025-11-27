<p>The fourth Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held from January 9 to February 5 in two venues -- Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.</p>.<p>The league which is usually held during the February- March window has been moved ahead this year to accommodate the men's ICC T20 World Cup which commences on February 7.</p>.WPL 2026 Auctions | From Deepti Sharma to Renuka Singh: Indian players who will trigger bidding wars.<p>"The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara," said WPL Chairperson Jayesh George during his opening remarks at the WPL auction in New Delhi.</p><p>The league once again will be played in a caravan model, with the first half the tournament will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted the women's ODI World Cup earlier this month, before moving to Vadodara, where the final will be held on February 5.</p><p>Mumbai Indians (MI) are the defending champions of the franchise-based league which features five teams.</p><p>They won the title in the inaugural season 2023. Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the crown in 2024 befor MI regained it back. </p>