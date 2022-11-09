Amazon & TVS Motors enter into partnership to deploy EVs for last-mile deliveries

Amazon India and TVS Motor Company on Wednesday entered into a partnership under which a fleet of electric two and three-wheelers from the motorcycle major will be deployed for last-mile deliveries of the e-commerce giant in the country.

The partnership will not just strengthen the commitment of the two companies to achieving net-zero carbon but also allow them to collaborate on electric two and three-wheeler deployment, helping to further drive electric mobility in India.

The collaboration further demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 and TVS Motor's commitment to bolster the electrification ecosystem in the country, a joint statement from the two companies said.

Besides, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements. In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motors electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India.

“Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably,” Abhinav Singh, Director – Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India, said.

The collaboration will also help the supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025, Singh added.

Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company said the firm always been at the forefront of driving electrification in the industry with its continued focus in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment.

“TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership. We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services,” he said.

The partnership with TVS Motor Company is an important step in Amazon India’s progress in the e-mobility industry and towards achieving its net-zero carbon goals, the company said. TVS Motor Company will also introduce a full portfolio of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers over a period of eight quarters in the domestic and international markets.