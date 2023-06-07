Apple CEO Tim Cook uses ChatGPT, but he's also wary

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared his enthusiasm about ChatGPT, an OpenAI chatbot, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

His reaction gains significance given Cook was circumspect in his remarks about generative AI and AI in general throughout the year.

A Mint report states that Tim Cook acknowledged using the ChatGPT chatbot when he was directly questioned about it. He conveyed sincere enthusiasm and emphasised its extraordinary potential, demonstrating Apple’s strong commitment to the field. According to Cook’s remarks, Apple is actively devoting funds to artificial intelligence. However, he also emphasised the need for careful deliberation, addressing issues like prejudice, false information, and the requirement for regulation.

Cook emphasised the need of enforcing laws in the AI sector and the necessity for adequate protection. He understood the challenges businesses would have keeping up with the quick developments in AI technology. Cook stated that it is the duty of corporations to engage in self-regulation and make moral decisions.

Contrary to rivals Microsoft and Google, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook emphasised a cautious and deliberate approach to deploying AI throughout the organisation.

Cook acknowledges the enormous potential of AI, but his comments show a more cautious stance in contrast to Microsoft and Google’s enthusiastic adoption of generative AI. This is evident through their utilisation of products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Binge (leveraging OpenAI’s technology through their partnership), and Google’s Bard.

Tim Cook’s comments highlight Apple’s dedication to pushing the limits of Artificial Intelligence and indicate his personal dependence on it.

However, he has also stressed the importance of exercising prudence, upholding moral principles, and putting regulatory restrictions in place inside the AI industry at the same time. These claims set Apple’s strategy apart from the likes of Google and Microsoft.



