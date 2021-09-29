Apple, Google asked to turn in SK compliance plans soon

Apple, Google asked to turn in South Korea compliance plans by mid-October

An enforcement ordinance is expected to be drafted within six months or possibly earlier

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  Sep 29 2021, 07:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 07:47 ist
Apple and Google did not have immediate comment. Credit: AFP Photo

Apple and Alphabet's Google have been asked to turn in by mid-October compliance plans for a new South Korean law that bans major app store operators from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, a regulatory official said on Wednesday.

The Korea Communications Commission will soon be drawing up an enforcement ordinance that will accompany the amendment of the country's Telecommunications Business Act. Most of the new law went into effect in mid-September.

The enforcement ordinance is expected to be drafted within six months or possibly earlier, the official said.

