Apple must loosen app payment system: Judge in Epic Games case

Apple must loosen app payment rules: Judge in Epic case

AFP
AFP, San Francisco,
  • Sep 10 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A US judge ordered Apple on Friday to change App Store practices in a long-awaited ruling in the antitrust case brought by Epic Games.

The order said Apple can no longer oblige app developers to use its payment system, a hard-fought issue that could have far reaching implications.

