AstraZeneca buys drugmaker Caelum in deal worth up to $500 mn

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its newly acquired Alexion division will purchase the remaining equity in drugmaker Caelum Biosciences in a deal that could be worth up to $500 million, expanding its access into rare-disease treatments.
Also read: Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine mix
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it would take forward Caelum's late-stage trial of a potential medicine to treat AL amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and other organs.
Check out latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube