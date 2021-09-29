AstraZeneca buys drugmaker Caelum in near $500 mn deal

AstraZeneca buys drugmaker Caelum in deal worth up to $500 mn

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it would take forward Caelum's late-stage trial of a potential medicine to treat AL amyloidosis

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 29 2021, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 14:38 ist
Display of Astra Zeneca's vaccine for Covid-19. Credit: Reuters File Photo

AstraZeneca said on Wednesday its newly acquired Alexion division will purchase the remaining equity in drugmaker Caelum Biosciences in a deal that could be worth up to $500 million, expanding its access into rare-disease treatments.

Also read: Small study shows antibody growth from AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine mix

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it would take forward Caelum's late-stage trial of a potential medicine to treat AL amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidneys and other organs.

