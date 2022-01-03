Audi India posts 2-fold rise in retail sales at 3,293 units in 2021

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday reported a two-fold jump in retail sales at 3,293 units in India in 2021.

The company had sold 1,639 units in 2020.

The uptick was propelled by these electric cars -– e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT and the petrol powered Q-range along with A-sedans, Audi India said in a statement.

Other models, sedans A4 and A6 along with SUVs Q2, Q5 and Q8 remained volume sellers for the brand, while the RS and S performance cars continued strong demand and a good order bank for 2022, it added.

Commenting on the performance, Audi India head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "We are very happy with our performance in 2021 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the unfortunate second wave of the pandemic and other global issues like semiconductor, commodity prices, shipment challenges, etc."

He further said, "At over 101 per cent (growth), our sales have more than doubled compared to last year (2020), 2021 was a big year for us with nine new models launched, marking our entry into the Indian EV market with five electric car launches."

On the road ahead, Dhillon said, "2022 is going to be another power-packed year for Audi India. We will continue to focus on our 'Strategy 2025' that focuses on customer centricity, digitalisation, products and network."

Stating that the company will have a promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, he added, "We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead."

