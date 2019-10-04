'Banks passed 29 bps of RBI's 110 bps cut to customers'

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has yet again expressed dissatisfaction over the transmission of the the rate cuts by the banks. The central bank has said that the banks have passed only 29 basis point cut to customers instead of 110 basis point cut.

"Monetary transmission has remained staggered and incomplete," the Reserve Bank said in the policy statement.

As against the cumulative policy repo rate reduction of 110 bps during February-August 2019, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of commercial banks declined by 29 bps, the bank said. However, the WALR on outstanding rupee loans increased by 7 bps during the same period.