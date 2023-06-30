Bausch + Lomb to buy Novartis eye drop for $1.75 bn

Bausch + Lomb to buy Novartis eye drop for $1.75 billion

Acquisition of the drug, Xiidra, will mark the first big deal by CEO Brent Saunders since he returned to the company in March.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 30 2023, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 18:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bausch + Lomb Corp will purchase a dry-eye drug from Swiss pharma company Novartis for $1.75 billion, the companies said on Friday, as the contact lens maker seeks to capitalise on a growing market for the disease's treatment.

Acquisition of the drug, Xiidra, will mark the first big deal by CEO Brent Saunders since he returned to the company in March.

Also Read | Novo Nordisk says obesity pill leads to 15% weight loss; availability 'to be determined'

Sales of the anti-inflammation eye drop Xiidra, mainly from the US market, were $487 million last year, up 4 per cent. It faces competition from AbbVie's Restasis and cheaper copycat versions.

The deal will also include potential milestone payments worth up to $750 million.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Novartis
pharma industry
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

'Microscopic handbag' sold for whopping Rs 51.7 lakh

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

Climate nears point of no return as temperatures soar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

'Housefull 5' to release on Diwali 2024: Akshay Kumar

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Domestic violence to rise as India heats up: Study

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Messi's Miami move no holiday, says Martino

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Meet Sachin Gupta, the man behind the $4.6 bn IBM deal

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, local trains slow down

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

In Pics | Rahul meets violence-hit people in Manipur

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

PM Modi takes metro on his way to Delhi University

 