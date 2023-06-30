Bausch + Lomb to buy Novartis eye drop for $1.75 billion

Bausch + Lomb Corp will purchase a dry-eye drug from Swiss pharma company Novartis for $1.75 billion, the companies said on Friday, as the contact lens maker seeks to capitalise on a growing market for the disease's treatment.

Acquisition of the drug, Xiidra, will mark the first big deal by CEO Brent Saunders since he returned to the company in March.

Also Read | Novo Nordisk says obesity pill leads to 15% weight loss; availability 'to be determined'

Sales of the anti-inflammation eye drop Xiidra, mainly from the US market, were $487 million last year, up 4 per cent. It faces competition from AbbVie's Restasis and cheaper copycat versions.

The deal will also include potential milestone payments worth up to $750 million.