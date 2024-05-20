Club-by-club review of the Premier League season

City were pushed hard by Arsenal but once again proved masters in closing a title race to become the first English top-flight club to win four successive league championships. Liverpool cracked under City's relentless pressure and while Arsenal took it to the wire, a run of 19 wins and four draws since their last defeat saw Pep Guardiola's side prevail.

Even more impressively they had to make do without midfielder Kevin de Bruyne for several months while striker Erling Haaland also had injuries, but such is the depth of City's squad that they simply continued churning out wins.

It is hard to pick out individuals from a supreme squad although this felt like the season that the league's player of the year Phil Foden stepped completely out of De Bruyne's shadow, scoring 19 league goals. Already the question is who can stop City making it five in a row next season