BDR Pharma launches generic cancer drug Cabozantinib in India

Cabozantinib is prescribed for treating patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer

  • Sep 14 2021, 16:55 ist
Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has launched generic Cabozantinib, used for the treatment of various types of cancer, and will bring the product to India in the next few days.

Cabozantinib is used for the treatment of metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, BDR Pharma said in a statement.

"Ensuring that all our patients have access to quality-produced, world-class treatment at a reasonable rate was the main reason for launching the drug in India," BDR Pharmaceuticals,  Business Development - Director, Raheel Shah said.

The company, however, did not give any details about the cost of the drug.

Cabozantinib is prescribed for treating patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer and as a second-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma apart from treating hepatocellular carcinoma, BDR Pharma said.

The drug is available in the strengths of 20 mg, 40 mg and 60 mg, it added.

