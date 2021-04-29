Benchmark indices rally in opening session

Benchmark indices rally in opening session

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2021, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2021, 09:42 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Resisting the Covid-19 surge in India, benchmark indices rallied on Thursday morning, with Sensex rising 606.19 points to 50,340.03 in the opening session and Nifty up 169.30 points to 15,033.85.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Markets
Sensex
Nifty
business

What's Brewing

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

CT value impacting Covid-19 fatality: A ‘viral’ myth

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Coca-Cola joins 'Adopt a Park' in Amazon rainforest

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

Brexit trade deal gets a final OK from EU parliament

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

For Google, plenty of cash with nowhere to go

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

Covid: Delhi cops protect empty stadium as IPL arrives

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

DH Toon | India better prepared for Covid-19 this year?

The queer side of the lockdown

The queer side of the lockdown

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

World rushes to help as India battles Covid-19 surge

 