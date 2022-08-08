Bharti Airtel reports 22% rise in quarterly revenue

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 32,805 crore

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2022, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 17:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Bharti Airtel, India's second-biggest telecom operator, on Monday reported a 22.2% increase in quarterly revenue, boosted by subscriber additions.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 32,805 crore ($4.12 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 26,854 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Airtel
Bharti Airtel
Telecom
Business News

