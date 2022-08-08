Bharti Airtel reports 22% rise in quarterly revenue

Bharti Airtel, India's second-biggest telecom operator, on Monday reported a 22.2% increase in quarterly revenue, boosted by subscriber additions.
The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 32,805 crore ($4.12 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 26,854 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
