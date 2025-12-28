Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Congress is an ideology and ideologies never die: Mallikarjun Kharge

Noting that the Congress has never asked for votes in the name of religion, Kharge asserted that the party has never spread hatred in the name of temple-mosque.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 09:52 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMallikarjun Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us