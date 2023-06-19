Biman Bangladesh to buy 10 Airbus jets

Biman Bangladesh to buy 10 Airbus jets, breaking Boeing reliance

The 51-year-old airline has a fleet of more than 20 mostly Boeing planes, over half of which are widebodies, and some Dash-8 turboprops.

Reuters
Reuters, Dhaka/Paris,
  • Jun 19 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

State-owned carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to purchase 10 planes from Airbus, in a shift from its Boeing-dominated fleet, the South Asian country's junior minister for civil aviation told Reuters on Monday.

"As per our requirement, the decision has been taken to purchase 10 aircraft in phases. The technical committee is assessing now," Mahbub Ali said.

Also Read: Airbus raises 20-year delivery forecast, sees more replacements

Ali's comments came after sources said the airline was close to a deal to buy 10 Airbus A350 widebody planes, marking its first order with the French planemaker.

It was not clear whether the deal would be finalised in time for the Paris Airshow, which opens on Monday.

Airbus declined to comment. Biman did not respond to a request for comment.

"Every country has both Airbus and Boeing in their fleet. We didn't have an Airbus in our fleet," Ali said, as the airline looks to break its reliance on the US planemaker that typically dominates widebody orders.

The 51-year-old airline has a fleet of more than 20 mostly Boeing planes, over half of which are widebodies, and some Dash-8 turboprops.

Biman Bangladesh's demand for more widebody aircraft comes as travel is seeing a strong post-pandemic rebound. The carrier flies non-stop to 20 destinations worldwide including Britain, Malaysia, Thailand and Canada. 

