Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
When vigilant public powers State action

When vigilant public powers State action

Karnataka government’s decision to remove gutka ads from public buses is a nod to alert citizenry
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 19:36 IST
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 19:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka NewsOpinioneditorialgutka

Follow us on :

Follow Us