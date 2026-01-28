Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Delay in applying for trade licences to attract 25% fine in March, 100% in April

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has directed all corporations to encourage payment of renewal fees online.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 19:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 19:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCommercial establishmentsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us