<p>Bengaluru: Commercial establishments in the city will be asked to pay a 25 per cent fine in March for delay in applying for trade licences, according to a new circular by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>The fine quadruples to 100 per cent from April 1, the circular, which the GBA expects all five city corporations to follow, stated. Authorities can renew licences for a period of five years.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has directed all corporations to encourage payment of renewal fees online.</p>.<p>The circular has also instructed corporations not to renew licences for commercial activities on roads less than 40 feet wide in residential areas.</p>.<p>Businesses on roads wider than 40 feet in residential areas are permitted, if they comply with zonal regulations.</p>.<p>"If there are complaints about businesses operating in full or in part in buildings constructed in violation of the plan, in parking areas or on rooftops, the renewal of the licence may be withheld and rejected," the circular states.</p>