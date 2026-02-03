<p>Way back in 1957, I was at the metallurgical town of Stalino in the erstwhile Soviet Union as a trainee of the Bhilai Steel Plant, along with 14 fellow engineers. It was a time when friendship between India and the Soviet Union was at its zenith. During our training, we had the privilege of having Swetha as our interpreter throughout the course. The tragic loss of her parents in a freak accident just three months ago in Leningrad had in no way marred the buoyant zest for life and achievement of this charming young woman.</p>.<p>After working hours, she would teach us popular Russian dances so that we could enjoy the musical evenings specially organised for us with generous frequency at the beautiful park near our hostel.</p>.<p>No wonder my roommate, Deb Mukherji, fell head over heels in love with her. An easy-mixing, sportive chap, Deb never missed an opportunity to impress her—something the smart young lady was well aware of.</p>.<p>When the Russian winter arrived, white snowflakes danced down in profusion with celestial splendour, covering the entire landscape with a glittering, milky blanket. Wrapped in our woollens, we never missed visiting the park and soaking in its dreamy ambience.</p>.Cold wave in north India: J&K's Sonamarg freezes at minus 8.9 degrees, light snowfall in Himachal.<p>One memorable evening, Swetha had organised a winter dance session in the park, where a magnificent boating lake lay frozen, transformed into a gigantic slab of ice. Explaining the hazards of accidentally stepping onto the frozen lake, she urged us to keep away from its edge while dancing.</p>.<p>That was when our hero Deb found an opportunity to display his bravado. He boasted that he was not scared of walking on the frozen lake and challenged Swetha to a bet: the loser would grant whatever the winner asked for. The ever-sportive Swetha readily accepted.</p>.<p>As we watched eagerly, Deb started walking, confidently balancing himself over the swaying mass of ice. Even before he had covered 20 metres, we were shaken by a muffled cracking sound. The next instant, to our horror, a huge chasm spanning the length of the lake appeared. More cracks spread rapidly, forming a gigantic spider web. Trapped amid the fissures, Deb began shouting for help.</p>.<p>As we stood helplessly, Swetha sprang into action. Unmindful of the grave risk, she hopped over the maze of fissures like a rabbit and reached him. Deb clung to her desperately, like a drowning man, as she deftly manoeuvred him out to safety.</p>.<p>As the panic gradually gave way to relief and cheer, we urged Swetha—the winner—to spell out her demand. With a mischievous twinkle, she asked the still-shaken hero to loudly announce what he has been trying to express to her all the while. Grabbing the Godsend, our Romeo knelt before her and proposed, much to our collective delight, for we were already aware of their mutual feelings.</p>.<p>The winner’s choice left both as ‘winners’. They were married soon thereafter and settled down happily in Bhilai.</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>