Bitcoin hits new record above $65,000 after Wall Street foray

Bitcoin hit a new record on Wednesday, surging past $65,000 after it took another step towards mainstream status as the world's biggest cryptocurrency forayed onto Wall Street.

A bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), a type of financial instrument, made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The cryptocurrency soared to $65,778, according to CoinMarketCap.

The Bitcoin Strategy ETF rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.

The fund should be a more accessible vehicle for mainstream investors, and could therefore boost trading in the cryptocurrency.

