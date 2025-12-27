Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Mob justice and Kerala’s moral drift

Mob justice and Kerala’s moral drift

A lynching exposes prejudices that authorise violence. Can the state arrest the alarming symptoms?
K A SHAJI
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 19:46 IST
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 19:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
KeralaOpinionIn PerspectiveMob attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us