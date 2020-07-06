CAIT demands mandating mention of country of origin for online sales

Make country of origin sign must for online sales: CAIT

Traders' body CAIT on Monday asked the government to ensure that the upcoming e-commerce policy makes it mandatory the mention of the 'Country of Origin' and contents of value addition on each product to be sold on e-commerce platforms.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard.

The traders' body said it has urged the minister to ensure that the proposed E-commerce policy "addresses the creation of an even level playing field, formation of a Regulatory Authority, puts an end to the long ongoing malpractices of deep discounting and predatory pricing, controlling inventory and making it mandatory to mention Country of Origin and contents of value addition on each product to be sold on e-commerce platforms".

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said mandatory mentioning of Country of Origin & contents of value addition will inform the consumers about the fundamental details of each product as also the consumer will have a choice to select products.

