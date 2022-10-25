CCI fines Google Rs 900 crore in second antitrust penalty this month

Alphabet Inc's Google was fined Rs 936 crore ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month, finding the US tech firm guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.
It was fined Rs 1,300 crore ($162 million) by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android.
