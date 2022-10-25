CCI fines Google Rs 900 cr in another antitrust penalty

CCI fines Google Rs 900 crore in second antitrust penalty this month

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Oct 25 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 17:34 ist

Alphabet Inc's Google was fined Rs 936 crore ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month, finding the US tech firm guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.

It was fined Rs 1,300 crore ($162 million) by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to Android. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
CCI
Google

What's Brewing

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Diwali along LoC

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Diwali along LoC

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

Partial solar eclipse seen in parts of India

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

'World's dirtiest man' dies in Iran at 94

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

Women gain abortion rights but stigma limit access

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

What is – and what isn’t – ‘brain fog’?

 