<p>US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Trump Gold Card' visa programme. </p><p>Applications are now open on its official website, Trumpcard.gov. It allows applicants to pay a fee of $15,000 fee to the Department of Homeland Security for speedy processing.</p><p>The application will be followed by a background check or vetting process, after which applicants must make a "contribution", which the website also calls a "gift", of $1 million to get the visa, similar to a "Green Card," which allows them to live and work in the United States. People may use cryptocurrency to pay the fee for the application.</p><p><strong>What is Trump Gold card and who can avail it?</strong></p><p>The Gold Card is a pathway, with a steep price, for non-U.S. citizens to get expedited permission to live in the United States.</p><p>According to Trump, "Basically it's a Green Card, but much better. Much more powerful, a much stronger path." It promises Promises "accelerated" and "unmatched opportunities" in America. The president calls the $1 million "gift" a "direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people."</p><p>According to the website, the Trump Gold Card offers US residency in record time. </p><p>The Trump Gold Card will apply to EB-1 and EB-2 visas. The first is an employment-based visa for individuals with "extraordinary ability, are an outstanding professor or researcher, or are a certain executive or manager. </p><p>EB-2 is a "second preference visa if you are a member of the professions holding an advanced degree or its equivalent, or a person who has exceptional ability," according to the official USCIS website.</p><p>Further, members of the family, including spouse or unmarried children (under 21 years old) can join the cardholder in the United States by including their names in the initial initial application. "This will ensure that these family members receive all of the privileges conferred by the Gold Card Program, including expedited processing," the website mentions. </p><p>Each family member is subject to an additional $15,000 DHS processing fee and $1 million. </p><p><strong>Corporate Trump Gold Card</strong></p><p>Corporates can also avail the Gold Card for their employees at $2 million. Companies can apply for more than one employee at once. </p><p>This is transferable to a new employee with a fee of 5 per cent, which will include the cost of a DHS background check. Further, companies must pay 1 per cent annual maintenance fee. </p><p><strong>Trump Platinum Card</strong></p><p>The website displays a waitlist for a platinum card that will be offered for $5 million. </p><p>"When launched, and upon receipt of a $15,000 DHS processing fee and $5 million contribution, they will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income," the website notes.</p><p>However, it says that individuals who have previously been subject to US tax on non-US income, including US and resident "aliens", will not be eligible for the Trump Platinum Card.</p><p><strong>Application process and timeline</strong></p><p>According to the website, the applicant must go through a three-step process to avail the Trump Gold Card.</p><p>Applicants must submit their application and a nonrefundable processing fee of $15,000 in the first step. Next, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency will facilitate an in-depth background check to vet the potential Trump card holder. Applicants must attend a visa interview and respond to document requests.</p><p>The final step is the approval. Once the processing fee is submitted, the vetting and approval process takes a few weeks. </p><p>Once the applicant is approved for the Trump Gold Card, holders can use it throughout all 50 states and territories in the country. </p>