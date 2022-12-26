Central Bank of India to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal

Central Bank of India to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore

The decision was taken at the bank's board meeting held on Monday.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 26 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 18:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

State-owned Central Bank of India will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore this fiscal by issuing Basel III compliant bonds.

The board of directors considered and approved to raise capital through an issuance of non-convertible redeemable unsecured Basel III compliant tier II bonds for amount up to Rs 1,500 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: RBI removes Central Bank of India from corrective action list

The base issue size is of Rs 500 crore with a green shoe option up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Under the Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

Shares of Central Bank of India settled 4.93 per cent up at Rs 30.85 apiece on BSE. 

