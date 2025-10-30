<p>Washington: US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday said there is not enough evidence to show that Kenvue's pain medicine Tylenol definitively causes autism, but said that it should still be used cautiously in consultation with a physician.</p><p>"The causative association ... between Tylenol given in pregnancy and the perinatal periods is not sufficient to say it definitely cause autism. But it is very suggestive," he told reporters. "And it's suggestive to animal studies and core blood studies and observational studies from nation to nation. And so there should be a cautious approach to it."</p>