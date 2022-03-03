Centre accuses Huawei of tax evasion worth Rs 400 crore

Centre accuses Huawei of tax evasion amounting to Rs 400 crore

Last month, income tax authorities conducted searches at Huawei's office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and Bengaluru

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Mar 03 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 16:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An Indian tax investigation into China's Huawei Technologies has found the telecoms equipment maker manipulated account books to reduce its taxable income in the country, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Without naming the company, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday a major telecoms group did not account for income of Rs 400 crore in its books, and showed expenses of Rs 480 crore that the firm failed to justify.

A Huawei spokesperson in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, income tax authorities conducted searches at Huawei's office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and Bengaluru. The government conducted raids at the residences of its senior executives as well.

The government said more investigations were in process.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Huawei
India News
Business News
Tax evasion
Income Tax Department

What's Brewing

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Here are guidelines for travelling in a combat zone

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

 