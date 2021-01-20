Centre planning to launch E-Portal to facilitate sale of MSME products: Gadkari

The government is working on increasing the turnover of the village industry from Rs. 80,000 crore today to Rs. 5 lakh crore in two years, union minister Nitin Gadkari said.

“The mission of our government is to eradicate poverty by creating more jobs in rural, agricultural and tribal segments of our society,” said Gadkari, who is Minister for Road Transport & Highways and the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said at a discussion organised by Mumbai-based All India Association of Industries (AIAI).

The government is also working with State Bank of India to launch an E-portal for MSMEs to sell their products, on the lines of Amazon.

"Today, Amazon generates Rs.70,000 crore revenue for small enterprises in India annually. In order to protect the interest of MSME vendors, the government has mandated public sector undertakings to settle dues within 45 days of sale. We are also planning to introduce legislation to ensure prompt settlement of MSME dues,” he said.

Gadkari reiterated the aim of the government to increase the share of MSME sector in total exports from the current 48% to 60% in the years to come. Indian MSMEs should compete with global brands by forming joint ventures with start-up enterprises or through technology transfer from premier institutions such as IITs and IIMs, he added.

Gadkari highlighted the initiatives taken by his ministry to develop high quality, sustainable and cost-effective local products to substitute imported goods.

“Local MSMEs have successfully developed indigenous paint variety, Khadi Prakritik Paint that is made of cow dung, which meets global standards and yet 50% cheaper than established brands. Small enterprises can produce this cost-effective paint with a capital investment of Rs. 15 lakh. The government is providing 7-day entrepreneurship training for cattle owners on how to monetize livestock waste products such as cow dung and urine. Cattle owners can generate up to Rs. 4500 a month by selling cow dung and cow urine at the prevailing price of Rs. 5 per kg dung and Rs. 10 per litre urine,” he said.

“Indian farmers can save up to Rs. 1 lakh per year by replacing fossil fuel with biofuel and bio CNG in their tractors and farm machinery. Government is promoting biofuels by encouraging the production of ethanol from rice and other food grains, biomass from straws of cotton, wheat and rice. There is also huge scope for producing bagasse and bio CNG as a substitute for fossil fuel. India can reduce the annual crude oil import bill of Rs. 8 lakh crore by promoting biofuel,” he further added.