Chief economic adviser refuses to comment on Adani controversy

Chief economic adviser declines to speak on Adani issue

V Anantha Nageswaran said the matter was between the markets and the group

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 31 2023, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 18:24 ist
V Anantha Nageswaran. Credit: PTI Photo

India's chief economic adviser on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations against the Adani Group's business practices by a US short seller and the subsequent sharp fall in the shares of the business house.

"We do not comment on any single company", V Anantha Nageswaran said at a news conference, adding that the matter was between the markets and the group. 

