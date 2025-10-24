<p>Industries Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-b-patil">M B Patil</a> on Thursday said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was expected to submit its pre-feasibility report for the second international airport near Bengaluru in 2-3 days.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, “We will place the report in the Cabinet. We will also consult the companies involved in developing Navi Mumbai and Noida airports.”</p>.<p>Further, the minister said, “Airport construction companies would also evaluate the financial feasibility of the proposed locations. It is not that they will build the airport wherever the government allocates land. We have initiated the process keeping in mind the clause that prohibits the establishment of another international airport within 150 Km radius of Kempegowda International Airport until 2033. If we begin the groundwork now, the second airport will be ready by then. Such a huge project will take a minimum of 5 to 6 years.”</p>.Turbulence hits Karnataka’s regional airports as flight services dip post-UDAN.<p>Meanwhile, Patil clarified that the second international airport near Bengaluru will be finalised purely on the basis of merit and other considerations.</p>.<p>“Legislators and stakeholders have differences of opinions regarding the location which we have suggested. However, the final decision will be based on the feasibility and viability reports following the AAI’s opinion,” the minister said.</p>.<p>In March 2025, the state government finalised three locations for the second international airport: two on Kanakapura road near Kaggalipura and Harohalli, the third site near Chikkasolur on the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road. The AAI conducted the inspections in April. While some legislators demanded the airport be set up at Tumakuru others, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, wanted it to come up near Kanakapura.</p>.<p>“There may be different wishes and demands from public and elected representatives. The location will be finalised based on the feasibility study, passenger and cargo load,” Patil added.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government planned to build the second international airport near Bengaluru following the rise in numbers of air passengers and also due to the Tamil Nadu government’s plan to build an international airport near its border town Hosur, which is 75 km from the existing Bengaluru international airport. Karnataka’s aim is to keep the airport ready by 2031.</p>