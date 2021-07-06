China central bank shuts software firm for crypto trade

China's central bank office closes software maker over cryptocurrency trading

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  Jul 06 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 16:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Beijing office of China's central bank said on Tuesday it had ordered the shutdown of a Beijing-based software maker over its suspected involvement in cryptocurrency trading.

Authorities ordered Beijing Qudao Cultural Development Co Ltd to suspend operations, and its website had been deactivated, the Beijing financial supervision administration and a department of the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

The statement said companies in Beijing should not provide venues, commercial displays or advertising for cryptocurrency-related businesses.

