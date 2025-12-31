<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya-ram-mandir">Ram Mandir in Ayodhya</a> will mark the anniversary of the consecration of the idol of Ram Lalla on Wednesday with special rituals and a big turnout of devotees. </p><p>The Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the temple on January 22, 2024, (Paush Shukla Dwadashi as per the traditional lunar calendar) during a grand ceremony led by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p><p>Paush Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, also known as Kurma Dwadashi, is the 12th day of the waxing moon in the month of Paush. In 2025, this day was on January 11. </p><p>On Wednesday, Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> will offer prayers to Ram Lalla and participate as the chief 'yajman' (host) in the 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' programme at the temple.</p>.<p>He will also hoist a flag at the Annapurna temple, one of the seven located in the temple complex. Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/yogi-adityanath">Yogi Adityanath</a> will also be present at the event. </p>.'Centuries-old wounds healing today': PM Modi hoists 'Ram Dhwaja' atop Ayodhya temple .<p>While the main programmes will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, the 'Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi' rituals will continue till Friday. Rituals have been underway in the temple complex since Saturday. </p>. <p>Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust estimates that five lakh to six lakh devotees will reach Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's 'darshan' on the occasion.</p><p>In anticipation of the heavy rush of devotees, VIP pass issuance has been stopped till Thursday. During this period, entry for 'darshan' and puja of Ram Lalla will be only through the main entrance, according to news agency <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>Vehicle entry into Ayodhya has been restricted and 36 designated parking zones have been created on the outskirts. Holding areas have been identified where devotees will be stopped, if needed, and sent for 'darshan' in a phased manner, according to Superintendent of Police (City) C P Tripathi.</p>.Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: A stunning rangoli of 80,000 diyas will illuminate Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya.<p>Security has been tightened for VVIP visits. A high alert has been issued in the town.</p><p>Besides the Ram temple, police force has been deployed at Nageshwarnath, Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, Rampath and ghats. </p><p>About 3,000 police personnel from outside the district have also been deployed in Ayodhya.</p><p>Apart from this, five companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and paramilitary forces have also been deployed and CCTV and drone cameras have been deployed to monitor things, according to Tripathi.</p><p>On November 25 this year, Modi returned to the temple for the <em>Dhwajarohan</em> (flag hoisting ceremony), which marked the Ram Mandir's completion.</p><p>(<em>With PTI inputs</em>)</p>