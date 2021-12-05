Chip shortage to ease next year, says Qualcomm CEO

Chip shortage to ease next year, says Qualcomm CEO

Qualcomm, meanwhile, this week unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for smartphones

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Dec 05 2021, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 13:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Amid the global chip shortage, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that the chip shortage is gradually easing and the situation is expected to improve next year.

According to The Elec website, Amon said that supply has improved this year over 2020 and the situation is expected to further improve in 2022, especially compared to 2020.

Multiple smartphone makers could not procure enough processors from Qualcomm which affected their production, the report said.

Samsung was no exception, as its mobile chief TM Roh and procurement executives visiting the US mid-year to meet with chip companies to secure more supply, it added.

Qualcomm, meanwhile, this week unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for smartphones.

The chip is being made by Samsung Foundry using the 4-nanometer node.

The new chipset, equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, will be adopted by global OEMs and brands, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Qualcomm
chip shortage
Business News
semiconductor shortage

What's Brewing

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Alexa can now detect more types of sounds

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

Binge-watching turning addictive? How you can fix it

The biskoot story

The biskoot story

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Perfecting the art of monochrome

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Well then, let’s joke about not being able to joke

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

Shivaram, a versatile character actor

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

 