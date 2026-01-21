Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot refuses to address joint session of legislature starting January 22

<p>Karnataka Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thawar-chand-gehlot">Thaawarchand Gehlot</a> Wednesday refused to address the joint session of the legislature scheduled to be held from January 22.</p><p>A high-level delegation led by Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil has rushed to Lok Bhavan for talks with Gehlot.</p><p>The session was to feature a special discussion on the repeal of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) that has been replaced by the newly-enacted Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025.</p>.Congress, BJP brace for a stormy session over repeal of MGNREGA.<p>"In the wake of the Governor's refusal to address the joint session tomorrow, a high-level delegation led by the Law Minister will leave for Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) at 5.45 pm today," the Law Minister's office said in a statement.</p><p>The grounds for the Governor's refusal is still not clear.</p><p>The session from January 22 to 31 is expected to begin with Governor Gehlot's customary address to the joint sitting of legislature on Thursday.</p>