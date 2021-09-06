'Chips shortage situation tougher than expected in Q3'

Chips shortage situation tougher than expected in Q3, says Renault CEO

Reuters
Reuters, Munich,
  • Sep 06 2021, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 15:05 ist

Renault CEO Luca De Meo said on Monday that the situation regarding the global chips shortage was tougher than expected during the current third quarter, adding the next quarter should bring some improvement despite a poor visibility.

Also Read | Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

In an interview with Reuters TV, De Meo said the French carmaker was sticking to its previous forecast for a cut to production of 200,000 cars in 2021 due to the shortage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Renault
semiconductor
Business News
automobile sector

What's Brewing

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

HK displays newly discovered Napoleon hat with his DNA

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

Konkona is a phenomenal person: Actor Satyajeet Dubey

How alcohol affects the heart

How alcohol affects the heart

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Covid pandemic gives 9/11 conspiracists fresh impetus

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Survival in question, Sivakasi pins all hopes on Diwali

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India

 