Coronavirus lockdown: Piaggio Vehicles extends free service, warranty period by 2 months

  • Apr 28 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 14:49 ist
Piaggio Vehicles on Tuesday announced extension of free service and warranty period for its small commercial vehicles by two months in wake of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The company has extended both the warranty and free service period, which were to expire between March 1 and May 3, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a statement. 

“In these unprecedented times we understand that the country is going through difficult times. We stand committed to our customers because even during the lockdown, some of them are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both free services and warranty by two months," Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said.   

Apart from this, all the vehicles of Piaggio customers will be sanitised free of cost within 15 days after the lockdown is over and this service can be availed at all the authorised workshops of the company, PVPL said.

