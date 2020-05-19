Coronavirus Lockdown: Snapdeal resumes pan-India deliveries

Ecommerce platform Snapdeal on Tuesday resumed full services pan-India, covering over 26,000 pincodes, excluding those in the containment zones it used to serve pre-lockdown.

The company also said it will be giving the cash-on-delivery options to customers as before. The e-commerce industry was in deep crisis after the government banned them from taking non-essential goods orders during the lockdown that began on March 25.

However, after the fourth lockdown extension from Monday through May 31, e-commerce players were allowed to take order of all goods. A statement from the company claimed that they are the only platform offering the cash-on-delivery option now across all the 26000 pin codes - in green, orange and red zones it was serving before the lockdown.

Snapdeal also said it has completed delivery of nearly 50 per cent of the pre-lockdown orders placed in March but which could not be delivered due to the lockdown.