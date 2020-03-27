Coronavirus may impact steel makers' performance: Icra

Coronavirus pandemic may impact steel makers' performance in Q1 FY21: Icra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2020, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 19:41 ist
Reuters/File photo for representation

The performance of Indian steel players is likely to be affected in the first quarter of 2020-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, according to Icra.

Domestic firms may have to face challenges such as weak domestic demand, which is likely to lead to inventory pile-up exerting pressure on steel prices, the ratings agency said in a statement.

"The outbreak of coronavirus and associated lockdown will keep both production and consumption under check in Q1 (first quarter) FY21. As a result of Covid-19 pandemic and the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the performance of domestic steel makers is likely to be adversely impacted in Q1 FY21," it said.

Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice President and Group Head, ICRA said the Covid-19 and slowing Chinese demand will affect global steel demand-supply balance in the near term.

In the domestic scenario, the key demand drivers --construction and infrastructure sectors -- besides the automobile and capital goods sectors, continue to witness muted or negative growth, Roy said.

As far as exports are concerned, Icra said, the rapid spread of the outbreak to countries other than China has disrupted the seaborne steel trade, and the same is likely to fall further amid the looming uncertainty surrounding global growth.

As for imports, the increased scrutiny of shipments and weakened position of the rupee are expected to keep them low.

The rally witnessed in domestic steel prices since November 2019 is based on supportive international prices, but this is likely to halt due to the outbreak.

The agency also noted that domestic hot rolled coil(HRC) prices stood at Rs 38,000/MT in March 2020, and given the low demand amid the lockdown, a correction looks highly likely only in the next quarter.

Roy said: "We are not expecting a rebound in steel consumption growth in FY2021. As against a growth rate of 3.8 per cent in FY2020, consumption growth is likely to settle at around 2-3 per cent in FY2021, given that Q1 could be a very weak quarter. Margin improvement is unlikely in FY2021."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Icra
Steel
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 