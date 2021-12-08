Customers hit by Amazon cloud outage

A partial outage on Tuesday hit Amazon's cloud-computing business, which powers many of the online sites people rely on, affecting some of the tech giant's many customers.

The e-commerce colossus's Amazon Web Services (AWS), used by firms to store data without having to manage their own servers, reported "we have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery."

It noted the impacts were centered in the eastern United States and that the outage also affected "monitoring and incident response tools."

According to the specialist website Gizmodo, Amazon's online shopping platform, the streaming service Disney+ and the payment application Venmo were affected by the outage.

Twitter's new boss Parag Agrawal was to deliver live-streamed remarks, but the company said his talk would be recorded and replayed after an "AWS network connection issue."

A giant outage of Amazon's cloud-computing network in the United States in November 2020, which impacted large users such as media companies, was triggered by an effort to upgrade capacity.

