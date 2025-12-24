Menu
Odisha names Anu Garg as next chief secretary, first woman to be appointed to post

Garg, a 1991-batch officer, will succeed Manoj Ahuja who will retire on December 31, as per the notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 14:09 IST
Published 24 December 2025, 14:09 IST
