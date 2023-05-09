DGCA asks Go First to stop all bookings 

The regulator will take a call on the air operator’s certificate (AOC) of the airline after examining its response to the notice

Lavpreet Kaur
Lavpreet Kaur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2023, 00:57 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 02:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday directed Go First to immediately stop booking and sale of tickets “directly or indirectly” until further orders while issuing a show-cause notice to the cash-strapped airline. 

“In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) by Go Airlines (India) Ltd (Go First), DGCA has issued a show-cause notice for their failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner,” a DGCA official told DH

Passengers of cancelled Go First flights await refund

The regulator will take a call on the air operator’s certificate (AOC) of the airline after examining its response to the notice, which has to be submitted within a fortnight.  

Go First cancelled all its flights starting May 3 and moved a plea with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate voluntary insolvency proceedings. While lessors of 20 aircraft last week requested the DGCA to de-register their aircraft, Go First on Monday requested urgent action from the NCLT on its insolvency plea, citing lessors’ efforts to take back planes.

Go First’s employees including pilots are seeking jobs in other Indian airlines including Air India, Indigo and Akasa.

The NCLT reserved its order on the crisis last week.

Business News
Go First
DGCA
Aviation

