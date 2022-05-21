DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas: The dynamics of a restructuring

In this episode, DH Radio's Veena Mani speaks to Rohit Tomar from Caladrius Aero Consulting LLP on the much-talked about Tata takeover of Air India, the challenges in the hyper-competitive aviation market and the airline's restructuring.
DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas
