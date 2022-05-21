DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas

DH Radio | Air India under the Tatas: The dynamics of a restructuring

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 21 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

In this episode, DH Radio's Veena Mani speaks to Rohit Tomar from Caladrius Aero Consulting LLP on the much-talked about Tata takeover of Air India, the challenges in the hyper-competitive aviation market and the airline's restructuring.

Listen in...

Air India
Tata Group
business
civil aviation

