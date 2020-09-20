Disappointed by Trump's decision: TikTok after US ban

Disappointed by Trump's decision, says TikTok after US ban

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 20 2020, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 01:53 ist

Video-sharing app TikTok said on Saturday it has already committed to the US government oversight of data security in the country, and that it was "disappointed" by the Trump administration's decision to ban it from US app stores from Sunday.

The ban on new U.S. downloads of the app, owned by China's ByteDance, could still be rescinded by President Donald Trump before it takes effect if the company seals a deal with Oracle Corp that addresses concerns about the security of users' data.

TikTok said that in its proposal to the US government, it has already agreed to measures like "third-party audits, verification of code security, and the US government oversight of US data security."

The ban is in response to a pair of executive orders issued by Trump on Aug. 6 that gave the Commerce Department 45 days to determine what transactions to block from the apps he deemed to pose a threat to national security. That deadline expires on Sunday.

Commerce Department officials said they were taking the extraordinary step because of the risks posed by the apps' collection of data. China and the companies have denied U.S. user data is collected for spying.

"An American Technology provider would be responsible for maintaining and operating the TikTok network in the US, which would include all services and data serving US consumers," TikTok added in the statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Donald Trump
TikTok
TikTok ban

What's Brewing

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

Homemade masks block large cough droplets, says study

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

OnePlus 8T tipped to launch on this day

 