DLF profit rises 12% to Rs 527 crore in Q1

DLF profit rises 12% to Rs 527 crore in Q1

DLF is India's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 17:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Realty major DLF's consolidated net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 527 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 469.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 1,521.71 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 1,516.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Read | Reliance Jio Q1 net profit rises 12.1% to Rs 4,863 crore

DLF is India's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation. It has developed more than 150 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 330 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 million square feet. The company has 215 square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
DLF
Earnings

Related videos

What's Brewing

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release in Aug 18

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

 